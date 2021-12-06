UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister GB Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Pak Army Officers In Helicopter Crash

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:46 PM

Chief Minister GB grieved over martyrdom of Pak Army officers in helicopter crash

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Monday expressed grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army officers Major Irfan and Major Zeeshan who were martyred in Army Aviation helicopter crash in Skardu

The Chief Minister in his condolence message said that the sacrifices of martyred pilots Major Irfan and Major Zeeshan will always be remembered.

The Chief Minister said that the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and the people stood by the families of martyrs in this hour of grief.

