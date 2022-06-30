Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif takes notice of rape-cum-murder of child

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) about rape-cum-murder of a child in the precinct of police station Urban Area in Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) about rape-cum-murder of a child in the precinct of police station Urban Area in Sargodha.

He directed that early arrest of the accused should be ensured and legal action be taken against him.

Prompt justice should be ensured to the bereaved family at all costs, he said and extended heartfelt sympathies to them.