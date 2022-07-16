UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Takes Notice Of Four People's Murder

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz taking a notice of the murder incident of four people in Okara, has sought a report from Inspector General of Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz taking a notice of the murder incident of four people in Okara, has sought a report from Inspector General of Police.

The CM directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and further action should be taken against them according to the law.

The CM directed to ensure provision of justice to the heirs of the slain and the injured should be provided best treatment facilities.

