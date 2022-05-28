UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Felicitates Nation On Youm-e-Takbeer

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz felicitating the nation on 'Youm-e-Takbeer' has said the May 28 is an important day in the political and defense history of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz felicitating the nation on 'Youm-e-Takbeer' has said the May 28 is an important day in the political and defense history of Pakistan.

In his message, Hamza Shehbaz lauded that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by atomic explosions, made the defense of Pakistan impregnable.

He appreciated that the whole nation felt elevated with pride by this historic landmark achievement of Pakistan on May 28 under the able leadership of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

''Youm-e-Takbeer is a historic national solidarity day and depicts national aspirations,'' he remarked.

No one can look towards our dear homeland with an evil eye, he asserted.''"We have to make Pakistan economically a stable country so as to ensure its strong and fortified defense", he stressed and vowed to achieve the goal to make an economically vibrant and a stable Pakistan.

" We have to make a pledge today that we will not let any harm on the integrity, autonomy and defense of our dear homeland." the CM vowed.

