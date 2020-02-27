UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Inaugurates Complaint Cell To Address Public Grievances

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:53 PM

Chief Minister inaugurates Complaint Cell to address public grievances

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Thursday inaugurated CM Complaint Cell with landline No 1800 to address the public complaints directly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Thursday inaugurated CM Complaint Cell with landline No 1800 to address the public complaints directly.

The CM inaugurated the cell by directly listening to a complaint and issuing on sport directives for resolution of the problem.

He assured to resolve the issues of masses without any delay.

Mehmood Khan heard 22 complaints directly at the complaint cell and issued on spot orders for redressal. He said two different counters would be set up for merged districts to attend calls from these areas.

He said for settled areas of KP three counters would entertain complaints of the people.

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

9 minutes ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

11 minutes ago

Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

13 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus

26 minutes ago

RPO Rawalpindi inaugurates tree plantation campaig ..

3 minutes ago

Arab Israeli leader makes Trump plan election targ ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.