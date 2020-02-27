Chief Minister inaugurates Complaint Cell to address public grievances

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Thursday inaugurated CM Complaint Cell with landline No 1800 to address the public complaints directly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Thursday inaugurated CM Complaint Cell with landline No 1800 to address the public complaints directly.

The CM inaugurated the cell by directly listening to a complaint and issuing on sport directives for resolution of the problem.

He assured to resolve the issues of masses without any delay.

Mehmood Khan heard 22 complaints directly at the complaint cell and issued on spot orders for redressal. He said two different counters would be set up for merged districts to attend calls from these areas.

He said for settled areas of KP three counters would entertain complaints of the people.