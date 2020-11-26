UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Inaugurates Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:44 PM

Chief Minister inaugurates Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday inaugurated the two-lane dual carriageway Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (Firdous Market) Underpass at Centrepoint, Gulberg

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday inaugurated the two-lane dual carriageway Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (Firdous Market) Underpass at Centrepoint, Gulberg.

The CM inspected the construction work and commended the labourers for their work quality. DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar briefed the CM about the project details.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said this underpass would ensure smooth flow of traffic between Centrepoint, MM Alam Road and Cavalry Ground as around one lakh citizens would benefit from this project daily while saving fuel worth millions of rupees annually.

He said special arrangements had been made for the quick disposal of rainwater.

The government had given special attention to the development of the provincial metropolis and new projects would also be started to provide more facilities to the citizens, he said.

Around one billion rupees had been spent on the 560-metre long underpass project while saving 130 million rupees due to transparent tendering.

Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Murad Raas, President PTI (central Punjab) Ejaz Chaudhary, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, parliamentarians including Saadia Sohail and Sumaira Ahmed, Commissioner Lahore and Secretary Information were also present.

