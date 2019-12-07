UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Issues Guidelines For Officers' Posting/transfer

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:57 PM

Chief Minister issues guidelines for officers' posting/transfer

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued policy guidelines regarding posting and transfer of the officers and an official letter has been sent to the Chief Secretary, IGP Punjab and other administrative secretaries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued policy guidelines regarding posting and transfer of the officers and an official letter has been sent to the Chief Secretary, IGP Punjab and other administrative secretaries.

It has been stated in the letter that the competent authority could exercise powers of posting and transfer on administrative grounds, vacant posts and operational needs under the government rules of business, 2011, said a handout issued here Saturday.

The competent authority would ensure appointment of suitable officers on key posts for improving performance of government offices, it added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Punjab Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Minister vows to protect human rights

2 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister Proposes to Reconsider An ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's SPD Loses Support After Electing Anti-Co ..

2 minutes ago

Indian police investigated over killings of rape s ..

4 minutes ago

Open courts held across MEPCO region

4 minutes ago

International day of persons with disabilities obs ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.