Chief Minister issues guidelines for officers' posting/transfer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued policy guidelines regarding posting and transfer of the officers and an official letter has been sent to the Chief Secretary, IGP Punjab and other administrative secretaries.

It has been stated in the letter that the competent authority could exercise powers of posting and transfer on administrative grounds, vacant posts and operational needs under the government rules of business, 2011, said a handout issued here Saturday.

The competent authority would ensure appointment of suitable officers on key posts for improving performance of government offices, it added.