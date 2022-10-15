Chief Minister launches Go Punjab App

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi launched the 'Go Punjab' App at the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi launched the 'Go Punjab' App at the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Information Technology Dr Arsalan Khalid, Adviser to CM on Home Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, secretaries of concerned departments and the senior officials of PITB were also present.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the CM said that the PITB had served different departments in a short span of time and achieved a milestone by making the app.

He apprised that a 600-bedded hospital and an emergency on the adjacent land of Information Technology Tower would be made adding that a plan had been chalked out to make a helipad to shift the injured in case of any accident at the Motorway or the Ring Road.

The CM said that the common man would be greatly benefitted with the facility of Go Punjab App and will eliminate bribery with the provision of online services. The women at homes can also benefit from the app.

Employment opportunities would also be generated with the inclusion of the services of a private sector in the Go Punjab App. The app was a magnificent step of the Punjab government to provide facilities to the people, he added.

The CM said copy of (first information report) FIR, lost report and the payment of E-Challan can also be made through this app. The payment of traffic challans, payment of rent and registration of domestic servants can also be done through the app.

Death, birth, marriage and divorce certificates can also be obtained through the app along with the payment of professional, token, property tax, e-auction, transfer of vehicles and their registration.

E-stamp paper, Fard Malkiyet, and the payment of mutation fee can also be done through it, he said adding farmers can pay the fee E-abiyana and the industrialists can pay the business registration fee.

The information relating to the booking of Punjab Tourism Corporation Rest Houses and other details can also be obtained while route permit fee and fitness certificate of vehicles can also be obtained.

Go Punjab App can also be used for the registration of private schools. Under the Punjab Ehsas Rashan Programme, registration can also be made through this app. Go Punjab App not only of Punjab, but of Pakistan was the first public sector app of its own distinctive feature. This app would save time and money of the citizens, CM added.