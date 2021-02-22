Chief Minister pays tributes to armed forces upon completion of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan on successful completion of four years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

In a statement on Monday,the Chief Minister paid tributes to those who embraced martyrdom during the operation, adding that peace has been restored due to the sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan.

He said the armed forces thwarted the nefarious designs of terrorists and achieved success with the support of the people.

The nation cannot forget the great sacrifices rendered by the martyred heroes who gave their lives to save the future of the nation, concluded the Chief Minister.