Chief Minister Punjab Condemn Terrorist Attack On Police Van

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has strongly condemned the terrorists' attack on a police mobile in Lakki Marwat and paid tributes to the martyred policemen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has strongly condemned the terrorists' attack on a police mobile in Lakki Marwat and paid tributes to the martyred policemen.

He saluted the sacrifice of the policemen and extended heartfelt sympathies to thebereaved families. "I pray for the departed souls and the Punjab government equallyshares the grief of the bereaved heirs," he concluded.

