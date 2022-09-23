UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Felicitates Saudi Arabia On National Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated Shah Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, Royal Family and the people of Saudi Arabia from the bottom of the heart on the national day of Saudi Arabia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated Shah Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, Royal Family and the people of Saudi Arabia from the bottom of the heart on the national day of Saudi Arabia.

In his message, the chief minister said the 75 years diplomatic relations between Pak-Saudi depict the highest example of friendship, love and brotherhood. Pak-Saudi friendship has always come up to every hour of distress and Pakistan deems Saudi Arabia as its second house.

The CM said that Hijaz-e-Muqaddas is the focal point of the devotion of the Muslims around the globe and is their basic centre of spirituality. The people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are closely tied with each other in religious and brotherly relations.

Saudi Arabia always supported Pakistan in every time of difficulty and distress. Our government and the people are grateful to Saudi Arabia for extending their great help and support during the recent catastrophic floods in Pakistan, the CM added.

The CM stated that Saudi Arabia achieved the new destination of progress under the recent leadership. ThePak-Saudi friendship holds the status of an example for the world.

The services of the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia cannot be forgotten. The deep and long term relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will sustain forever, the CM concluded.

