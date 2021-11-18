Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Sikh community on 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Baba Nanak Ji

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday felicitated the Sikh community on the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Ji

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday felicitated the Sikh community on the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Ji.

In his message issued here, the chief minister welcomed the Sikh community to Punjab adding that the birthday of Baba Guru Nanak Ji was a festival of joy for the Sikh community.

He said that it was heartening to receive the Sikh community every year as the Punjab government had provided the best facilities so that the Sikh community could attend the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Ji and perform their religious ceremonies.

Attending the celebrations of each other boost the societal norms of friendship, unity and understanding and Baba Guru Nanak Ji had also given the message of peace and harmony, love and brotherhood to the people; he added and maintained that Baba Guru Nanak Ji was the best example of religious tolerance, and interfaith harmony.

Usman Buzdar said that the establishment of the Kartarpur corridor was a historic achievement of the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) government and a gift to the Sikh community.

He said that several Sikh religious monuments exist in Punjab and other areas of the country and the Sikh community enjoys full freedom to live according to their faith, adding that the government has given full attention to improvement, security and taking care of the Sikh gurdawaras. "The welfare of the minority communities was a priority agenda of the government and the PTI-led government has ensured to protect their rights", concluded the CM.