Chief Minister Punjab seeks report of an incident for murdering three women by setting them on fire in Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of an incident for murdering three women by setting them on fire in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM directed to ensure early provision of justice to the heirs of the deceased women.

Meanwhile, the police, after registering a case had arrested two accused.