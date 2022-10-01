- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chief Minister Punjab seeks report of an incident for murdering three women by setting them on fire ..
Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report Of An Incident For Murdering Three Women By Setting Them On Fire In Rahim Yar Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 10:30 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of an incident for murdering three women by setting them on fire in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of an incident for murdering three women by setting them on fire in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.
The CM directed to ensure early provision of justice to the heirs of the deceased women.
Meanwhile, the police, after registering a case had arrested two accused.