UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report Of An Incident For Murdering Three Women By Setting Them On Fire In Rahim Yar Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report of an incident for murdering three women by setting them on fire in Rahim Yar Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of an incident for murdering three women by setting them on fire in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of an incident for murdering three women by setting them on fire in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM directed to ensure early provision of justice to the heirs of the deceased women.

Meanwhile, the police, after registering a case had arrested two accused.

Related Topics

Fire Chief Minister Police Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Women From

Recent Stories

Russia Retains Full Membership in ICAO - Federal A ..

Russia Retains Full Membership in ICAO - Federal Air Transport Agency

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab takes pride in being a boy scout

Governor Punjab takes pride in being a boy scout

6 minutes ago
 Netherlands Regrets Nicaragua's Decision to Sever ..

Netherlands Regrets Nicaragua's Decision to Sever Diplomatic Ties - Foreign Mini ..

6 minutes ago
 Rangers hit 10-man Hearts for four, Celtic made to ..

Rangers hit 10-man Hearts for four, Celtic made to sweat by Motherwell

6 minutes ago
 Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukr ..

Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine: Chechen leader

6 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 spokesman says pipeline has stopped ..

Nord Stream 2 spokesman says pipeline has stopped leaking gas

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.