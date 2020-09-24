Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of chopping off hand of an accused

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer DG Khanabout chopping off the hand of an accused in the precinct of Police Station Shehr Sultan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer DG Khanabout chopping off the hand of an accused in the precinct of Police Station Shehr Sultan.

The Chief Minister directed to investigate the matter and take legal action against the responsible.