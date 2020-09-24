UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Takes Notice Of Chopping Off Hand Of An Accused

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:26 PM

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of chopping off hand of an accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer DG Khanabout chopping off the hand of an accused in the precinct of Police Station Shehr Sultan.

The Chief Minister directed to investigate the matter and take legal action against the responsible.

