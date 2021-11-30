Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Muzaffargarh and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Muzaffargarh and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

The CM directed the administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injuredand also to submit a report about the accident.