Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:28 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Muzaffargarh and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Muzaffargarh and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

The CM directed the administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injuredand also to submit a report about the accident.

