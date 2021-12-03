UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report On Punjab University Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:57 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on Punjab University incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about a brawl taking place between student groups at the Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about a brawl taking place between student groups at the Punjab University.

He ordered for holding an inquiry into the incident and taking action against the elements involved in it. He said that hooliganism in university was intolerable.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Student From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Khusro Bakhtiar briefs PM about country's fertiliz ..

Khusro Bakhtiar briefs PM about country's fertilizer production capacity

24 seconds ago
 National Assembly commemorates International Day f ..

National Assembly commemorates International Day for PWDs

26 seconds ago
 SU announces applicants' interviews for Sindh Endo ..

SU announces applicants' interviews for Sindh Endowment Scholarships

28 seconds ago
 US, Russia Close to Deal on Granting Visas to US E ..

US, Russia Close to Deal on Granting Visas to US Embassy Staff in Moscow - Repor ..

29 seconds ago
 Nazarbayev Says Kazakhstan Will Build Nuclear Powe ..

Nazarbayev Says Kazakhstan Will Build Nuclear Power Plant; Needs to Choose Contr ..

30 seconds ago
 3 AJK officials held for corruption charges.

3 AJK officials held for corruption charges.

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.