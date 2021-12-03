Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on Punjab University incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about a brawl taking place between student groups at the Punjab University.

He ordered for holding an inquiry into the incident and taking action against the elements involved in it. He said that hooliganism in university was intolerable.