Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Inspector General of Police about the kidnap-cum-murder of a girl in Sharaqpur.

The chief minister directed immediate arrest of the accused and promised that justice would be ensured to the affected family.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.