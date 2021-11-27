UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Visits Quetta, Meets Parliamentarians Delegation

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits Quetta, meets parliamentarians delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday met a delegation of Balochistan Provincial Ministers and Assembly Members led by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at the CM's secretariat in Quetta during his visit to the province.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and MPAs from opposition benches were also present.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced to double the number of seats reserved for female students of Balochistan in the universities of Punjab and reiterated that Punjab as an elder brother will continue to support Balochistan in every sector.

Usman Buzdar said that he considered Balochistan as his second home.

The people of Balochistan and their elected representatives will always get full respect in Punjab, he added.

Usman Buzdar assured that more hospitals would be set up in other districts of Balochistan as well. He said that the checking system on the border of both provinces would be made simple and easy.

He said that Punjab will also impart training to Balochi Health Workers.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that "We have to serve Pakistan and our provinces together." The people of Balochistan have great respect for Punjab's cooperation in health, communication, education and other fields.

Cooperation between both the provinces have been significantly increased during the tenure of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, added Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

