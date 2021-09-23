Chief Minister Takes Notice Of 'fake Vaccination'
Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:55 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item aired about false entry of corona vaccination at Kot Khwaja Saeed Hospital and sought a report from the health secretary
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item aired about false entry of corona vaccination at Kot Khwaja Saeed Hospital and sought a report from the health secretary.
The chief minister ordered for submitting a report within 48 hours and added that action be initiated against those responsible for the oversight.