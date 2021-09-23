Chief Minister takes notice of 'fake vaccination'

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item aired about false entry of corona vaccination at Kot Khwaja Saeed Hospital and sought a report from the health secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item aired about false entry of corona vaccination at Kot Khwaja Saeed Hospital and sought a report from the health secretary.

The chief minister ordered for submitting a report within 48 hours and added that action be initiated against those responsible for the oversight.