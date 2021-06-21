Chief Minister To Chair Cabinet Meeting On Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:08 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair the 46th provincial cabinet meetingin his office here on Tuesday at 11:00 am to review a 17-point agenda.
Ministers, special assistants, advisors, chief secretary and others will attend the meeting.