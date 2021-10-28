UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Congratulates Turkish President On Turkey's Republic Day

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:38 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday congratulated the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people on the republic day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday congratulated the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people on the republic day.

In his felicitation message here, CM said, "Pakistan and Turkey are connected in strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood.

"He said that Turkey had always extended full support to Pakistan in an hour of trial adding that Pakistan-Turkey relations had been further expanded in the tenure of incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan was also thankful to Turkey for its principled stance over the core issue of Kashmir, he added.

