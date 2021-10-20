UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Extols Pak Navy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid tributes to Pakistan Navy for thwarting the nefarious designs of Indian Navy and termed the Pak Navy officials as the pride of the nation.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said India had again exposed its wicked face to the world by making a futile attempt to intrude into Pakistan's territorial waters.

"The nation is proud of the professional abilities of Pak Navy and the coward enemy should remember that the whole nation is fully united to give a befitting reply to any aggression",he added.

He said that 220 million people were standing like a solid rock with the armed forces of Pakistan.

