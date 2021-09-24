Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offers condolence

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous actor Talat Iqbal.

In a statement, the chief minister said Talat was a versatile actor whose tv dramas were still popular. He extended sympathies to the heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.