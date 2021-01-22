UrduPoint.com
Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Visits Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:47 PM

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Visits Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is on official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Chief of General Staff and Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Jan, 2020) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is on official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Chief of General Staff and Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

Upon his arrival at Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Headquarters Riyadh, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was received by Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily. A smartly turned out contingent of RSNF clad in ceremonial dress presented Guard of Honour. The Admiral was given comprehensive briefing on RSNF setup and ongoing operations. The Naval Chief also visited their Command and Control Centre.

Later, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Chief of General Staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al Ruwaili and Commander Royal Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily separately.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed. The dignitaries acknowledged brotherly relations between Pakistan & Saudi Arabia and appreciated the contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region. In addition, role of Pakistan Navy in training and capacity building of RSNF was also appreciated.

This visit is expected to greatly enhance the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and navies in particular.

