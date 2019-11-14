UrduPoint.com
Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Meets Qatari Military Heads & Delivers Lecture In Command & Staff College

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Meets qatari Military Heads & Delivers Lecture In Command & Staff College

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi is on an official visit to Qatar

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th November, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi is on an official visit to Qatar. During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Commander Qatar EmiriAir Forces (QEAF), CommandantJoaan Bin Jassim Joint Command & Staff Collegewhere he also delivered a lecture to the course participants.

During separate meetings held with Commander Qatar Emiri Air Forces Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Al-Nabetat Doha Air Base and Commandant Joaan Bin Jassim Joint Command & Staff College Major General Mohammed Hamad Al Nuaimiat Al-Wakra Doha, issues related to regional security & stability, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral military collaboration were discussed. The Naval Chief underscored the importance of enhancing the interaction between the armed forces of both the countries through exercises and training exchange programmes. The dignitaries, while acknowledging the significance of strong bilateral military collaboration in diverse realms, agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified military domains.

During his visit to Joaan Bin Jassim Joint Command and Staff College, the Admiral also delivered a lecture on ‘World Order; Past and Present – Reflection at Sea and Role of Navies’ in which he dilated upon wisdom derived from the naval past and shared his thoughts on the roles of navies in addressing issues in themaritime domains. The Naval Chief advised the course participants that it is only by having unwavering faith in Allah SWT, drawing inspiration from Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) andour rich historical past that we can regain the glory that once belonged to the Muslim Ummah.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and armed forcesin particular.

