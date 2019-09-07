Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Nyazee condoles sad demise of legendary cricketer

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Nyazee on Saturday expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Nyazee on Saturday expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir.

In a message of condolence, issued by PTI Central Media Department, he said Abdul Qadir was a great leg spinner and famous cricketer and his death was a great loss for the cricketing world.

He said his services in the field of cricket would be remembered for a long time to come.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Central Secretary General PTI Amer Mehmood Kiani and Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad also expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary cricketer.

In their separate condolence messages, they prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.