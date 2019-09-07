UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Nyazee Condoles Sad Demise Of Legendary Cricketer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 02:14 PM

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Nyazee condoles sad demise of legendary cricketer

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Nyazee on Saturday expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Nyazee on Saturday expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir.

In a message of condolence, issued by PTI Central Media Department, he said Abdul Qadir was a great leg spinner and famous cricketer and his death was a great loss for the cricketing world.

He said his services in the field of cricket would be remembered for a long time to come.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Central Secretary General PTI Amer Mehmood Kiani and Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad also expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary cricketer.

In their separate condolence messages, they prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Family Media Sad

Recent Stories

Nearly 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leba ..

2 minutes ago

IOK authorities ban Muharram processions

2 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, arr ..

2 minutes ago

Iran to Stop Depleting Enriched Uranium - Atomic E ..

2 minutes ago

Participants of Detainee Release Agreed by Kiev, M ..

50 minutes ago

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.