UrduPoint.com

Chief Panel Fully Supports Jam Kamal For Wider Interest Of Balochistan: Ehsan Ahmed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:32 PM

Chief Panel fully supports Jam Kamal for wider interest of Balochistan: Ehsan Ahmed

Chief Panel's Head Ehsan Ahmed Malangzai on Thursday said those people who left Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in this difficult time could not sympathize with their people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Panel's Head Ehsan Ahmed Malangzai on Thursday said those people who left Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in this difficult time could not sympathize with their people.

In a statement issued here, he said the people should beware of such representatives who cannot be benefactors of public.

Ehsan Ahmad Malangzai further criticized the opposition, saying that the opposition's members were trying to halt development processes of Balochistan due to presenting no confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

He said he hope the people of Balochistan would thwart their efforts adding the conspiratorial elements would have to face failure as usual.

He said these elements were engaged in a vicious attempt to undermine Jam Kamal Khan's tribal political and social character.

He further condemned in the strongest terms the nefarious conspiracy of the opposition parties to bring a no-confidence motion against Jam Kamal Khan.

"The province is on path of development due to uplift work is underway in supervision of CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and we will fully support Jam on behalf of Chief panel for interest of Balochistan," he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Opposition

Recent Stories

Ukraine Joining NATO Not on Table Despite Pentagon ..

Ukraine Joining NATO Not on Table Despite Pentagon Chief's Statement - Experts

2 minutes ago
 152nd PIEDMC BoD's meeting held

152nd PIEDMC BoD's meeting held

2 minutes ago
 Removing flaws in edu system essential for uniform ..

Removing flaws in edu system essential for uniform curriculum: Dr. Masoom Yasinz ..

2 minutes ago
 80,000-180,000 health workers may have died from C ..

80,000-180,000 health workers may have died from Covid by May 2021: WHO

5 minutes ago
 No polio case reported in Karachi during a year: C ..

No polio case reported in Karachi during a year: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court issues notices in petition ab ..

Islamabad High Court issues notices in petition about NAB Ordinance

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.