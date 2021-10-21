Chief Panel fully supports Jam Kamal for wider interest of Balochistan: Ehsan Ahmed

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Panel's Head Ehsan Ahmed Malangzai on Thursday said those people who left Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in this difficult time could not sympathize with their people.

In a statement issued here, he said the people should beware of such representatives who cannot be benefactors of public.

Ehsan Ahmad Malangzai further criticized the opposition, saying that the opposition's members were trying to halt development processes of Balochistan due to presenting no confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

He said he hope the people of Balochistan would thwart their efforts adding the conspiratorial elements would have to face failure as usual.

He said these elements were engaged in a vicious attempt to undermine Jam Kamal Khan's tribal political and social character.

He further condemned in the strongest terms the nefarious conspiracy of the opposition parties to bring a no-confidence motion against Jam Kamal Khan.

"The province is on path of development due to uplift work is underway in supervision of CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and we will fully support Jam on behalf of Chief panel for interest of Balochistan," he added.