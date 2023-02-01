Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili for presence of doctors in hospitals

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners to take necessary steps to ensure the presence of doctors in district headquarters hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners to take necessary steps to ensure the presence of doctors in district headquarters hospitals.

In the meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, the provision of medical facilities in the government hospitals of the province, the presence of doctors, medical staff and other related issues were reviewed.

Secretary Health Department Saleh Nasar, Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail Ur Rehman Baloch, Head of PPHI Balochistan Asfandyar Baloch were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners and DHOs attended through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that access to quality medical facilities is the basic right of the people and we should strive to provide all quality health facilities to the masses.

The Chief Secretary directed that all the Deputy Commissioners should visit the District Headquarters Hospitals of their respective districts regularly and strict action should be taken against the absent doctors and other medical staff.

He said that due to the presence of doctors in hospitals in remote areas, the medical facilities would be ensured at their door step and they do not need to go other cities for health facilities.