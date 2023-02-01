UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili For Presence Of Doctors In Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 12:27 AM

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili for presence of doctors in hospitals

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners to take necessary steps to ensure the presence of doctors in district headquarters hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners to take necessary steps to ensure the presence of doctors in district headquarters hospitals.

In the meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, the provision of medical facilities in the government hospitals of the province, the presence of doctors, medical staff and other related issues were reviewed.

Secretary Health Department Saleh Nasar, Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail Ur Rehman Baloch, Head of PPHI Balochistan Asfandyar Baloch were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners and DHOs attended through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that access to quality medical facilities is the basic right of the people and we should strive to provide all quality health facilities to the masses.

The Chief Secretary directed that all the Deputy Commissioners should visit the District Headquarters Hospitals of their respective districts regularly and strict action should be taken against the absent doctors and other medical staff.

He said that due to the presence of doctors in hospitals in remote areas, the medical facilities would be ensured at their door step and they do not need to go other cities for health facilities.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Visit All Government

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

26 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

5 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

46 minutes ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

5 minutes ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.