Chief Secretary Directs To Expedite Covid Vaccination In Schools

Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz on Friday directed to expedite Covid-19 vaccination in education institutes under compulsory vaccination regime.

He issued this directive while chairing a meeting to review on Covid-19 situation and vaccination camping.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries and commissioners and deputy commissioners through a video link.

Director General of Health Khyber Pakhtunkwa gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing vaccination campaign particularly in schools and colleges.

Chief Secretary said that vaccination of children above 15 years age has started in the province and directed district administration to accelerate vaccination in schools with the collaboration education department and all other stake holders.

He said that those children who have form B of NADRA should be vaccinated and directed to chalk out mechanism for those students who have not yet made form B.

He also directed to ensure vaccination of children in private schools in collaboration with private school regulatory authority.

He said principals and teachers should make sure vaccination of students and compile data.

Chief Secretary said Covid vaccination certificates should be checked at shopping malls, transport, airports and other public places for safety purpose.

He said now district administration should focus on coronavirus vaccination to get desired results.

He said administration should take necessary steps to control artificial inflation and warned those involved in such practices would be dealt strictly under the law .

