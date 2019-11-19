Chief Secretary KP appreciates performance of provincial Information Department

(@imziishan)

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has appreciated the performance of Information department of the province and advised for more dynamism in using the electronic, print and social media playing as a bridge between the government and the public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has appreciated the performance of Information department of the province and advised for more dynamism in using the electronic, print and social media playing as a bridge between the government and the public.

These remarks, he made during his visit to the Itla'a Cell of the Information Department in Civil Secretariat here.

The new era has brought along new challenges where professionally excellent would survive. Now it is the game of being excellent among the excellent in the communication field, he said.

The Secretary Information Imtiaz Ayub briefed the Chief Secretary about the functions, achievements, strengths, future plans, issues and the way forward of the Information department, the projection of pro-public initiatives and positive perceptions building among the people.

Additional Secretary Information Ata-ur-Rahman, Director General Imdadullah, Directors and other high ups of the department attended the briefing.

Dr. Kazim Niaz advised to further improve the professionalism, mobility and interactions with all the stakeholders including the public-sector institutions and the media persons because there is always room for improvement.

He hoped that the Information department would focus on removing the weaknesses in the information gathering and information dissemination exercise to raise the level of awareness of the public and the public get benefit of all the facilities created by the government for them.