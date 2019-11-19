UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary KP Appreciates Performance Of Provincial Information Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:27 PM

Chief Secretary KP appreciates performance of provincial Information Department

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has appreciated the performance of Information department of the province and advised for more dynamism in using the electronic, print and social media playing as a bridge between the government and the public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has appreciated the performance of Information department of the province and advised for more dynamism in using the electronic, print and social media playing as a bridge between the government and the public.

These remarks, he made during his visit to the Itla'a Cell of the Information Department in Civil Secretariat here.

The new era has brought along new challenges where professionally excellent would survive. Now it is the game of being excellent among the excellent in the communication field, he said.

The Secretary Information Imtiaz Ayub briefed the Chief Secretary about the functions, achievements, strengths, future plans, issues and the way forward of the Information department, the projection of pro-public initiatives and positive perceptions building among the people.

Additional Secretary Information Ata-ur-Rahman, Director General Imdadullah, Directors and other high ups of the department attended the briefing.

Dr. Kazim Niaz advised to further improve the professionalism, mobility and interactions with all the stakeholders including the public-sector institutions and the media persons because there is always room for improvement.

He hoped that the Information department would focus on removing the weaknesses in the information gathering and information dissemination exercise to raise the level of awareness of the public and the public get benefit of all the facilities created by the government for them.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media Visit Media All Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan calls Sri Lankan Preside ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban release two Western hostages in Afghanista ..

3 minutes ago

Punjabi folk singers enthralls audience at Lok Mel ..

3 minutes ago

Political Science Deptt holds alumni association s ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister , chief minister have powers to mak ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan at tipping point of progress, prosperity: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.