Chief Secretary reviews steps to tackle locusts

Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Captain Fazeel Asghar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review measures for elimination of locusts.

Member Senior board of Revenue Qamar Masood, Secretary Finance Noor-ul-Haq Baloch and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The chief secretary said in the meeting that the Federal government had imposed national emergency to control locusts attack in the country including Balochistan, adding the provincial regime would also take all possible steps to cope with locusts.

He said the provincial government had issued funds for elimination of locusts through which the required machinery would be purchased to save ready crops from the attack of locusts in respective areas of the province.

The chief secretary also directed the relevant officials to submit their assignment reports in the next meeting.

