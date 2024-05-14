Chilam Josh Festival Continuing In Kalash Valleys In Full Swing
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The four-day Chilam Josh festival was continuing on the second day in three Kalash valleys, including Bumburet, Birir, and Rumbur in full swing to entertain tourists coming from various parts of the country.
The annual festival comprises traditional events including dances of Kalash girls and boys to the beats of traditional drums and it was attended by a large number of tourists, including foreigners from all over the world, according to a news release issued here on Tuesday.
The Chilam Josh festival celebrations were highlighting their rich culture, a plethora of colors, and the underlying message of happiness.
During the festival, the Kalash people sought the blessings of their God and prayed for the safety of their herds and crops of the community.
Women usually dress up in traditional clothes of vibrant colors gold and silver jewelry, and elaborate headgear, while men wear traditional shalwar kameez with a woolen waistcoat. Kalash women and men were dancing and singing in a circle to the rhythmical chant of drum beats on the second day.
Kalashi festivals are famous throughout the world and are celebrated in different months of the year. People were praying for the protection of their fields and animals before going to their fields and for this purpose, they usually spread milk on their Gods.
On the second day, C’irik pi pi (Milk drinking and distribution day) is held, in which goat stables are decorated with wildflowers and walnut leaves, singing rituals, and ceremonies take place in every village.
