Child Dies, 8 Injured In Dasht Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A child died while 8 others including women and children received injuries in a road mishap near Luck-pass near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday.
According to levies sources, the victims were on way home in a car when it overturned on National Highway near Luck-pass area due to over speeding.
As a result, one-year-old boy namely Ameenullah died on the spot while eight other sustained injuries.
The body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital.
Levies force has registered a case.