Child dies, 8 injured in Dasht road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A child died while 8 others including women and children received injuries in a road mishap near Luck-pass near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to levies sources, the victims were on way home in a car when it overturned on National Highway near Luck-pass area due to over speeding.

As a result, one-year-old boy namely Ameenullah died on the spot while eight other sustained injuries.

The body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

Levies force has registered a case.