UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Dies, 8 Injured In Dasht Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Child dies, 8 injured in Dasht road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A child died while 8 others including women and children received injuries in a road mishap near Luck-pass near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to levies sources, the victims were on way home in a car when it overturned on National Highway near Luck-pass area due to over speeding.

As a result, one-year-old boy namely Ameenullah died on the spot while eight other sustained injuries.

The body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Road Car Died Mastung Women

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

55 minutes ago

COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Cuts Deaths 20% in Hos ..

7 minutes ago

ICAO Says Expects Report on Ryanair Incident at Co ..

7 minutes ago

Mountaineer Sirbaz feted for Everest ascent

7 minutes ago

Ehsas Programme to support unhealthy schools child ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Fully Sticks to International Obligations o ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.