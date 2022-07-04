Child Protection and Welfare Bureau rescues 307 children during last month

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 307 beggar children in the city during the last month.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said child rescue operations were carried out at various points on a daily basis in the city due to which a clear decrease in child beggars was observed.

She added that about 242 boys and 65 girls had been taken into custody during the last month.

The chairperson said a total of 595 beggars had been taken into custody from various districts in the province during the last month.

The CPWB had been lodging FIRs against mafia or accused who used children for begging.

People could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the bureau, she added.