UrduPoint.com

Child Protection And Welfare Bureau Rescues 307 Children During Last Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau rescues 307 children during last month

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 307 beggar children in the city during the last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 307 beggar children in the city during the last month.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said child rescue operations were carried out at various points on a daily basis in the city due to which a clear decrease in child beggars was observed.

She added that about 242 boys and 65 girls had been taken into custody during the last month.

The chairperson said a total of 595 beggars had been taken into custody from various districts in the province during the last month.

The CPWB had been lodging FIRs against mafia or accused who used children for begging.

People could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the bureau, she added.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

1 minute ago
 7,000 MW to be added to national grid before next ..

7,000 MW to be added to national grid before next summer: Khurram

1 minute ago
 Wheat smuggling attempt foiled

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled

1 minute ago
 Turkish consul general meets Khwaja Salman Rafique ..

Turkish consul general meets Khwaja Salman Rafique

1 minute ago
 Wildlife Dept confiscates Black Kite, accused help ..

Wildlife Dept confiscates Black Kite, accused help

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Amir Khattak for ideal cleanliness ar ..

Commissioner Amir Khattak for ideal cleanliness arrangement on Eid ul Azha

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.