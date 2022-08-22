UrduPoint.com

China Announces Opening Of Visas For Pakistan's Students, Business Card Holders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Chinese embassy on Monday announced the opening up of visas for long-term Pakistani (international) students receiving academic education in China as well as allowed entry for business card holders.

According to notice available on the website of the Chinese embassy, "From now on, long-term international students receiving academic education in China can apply for the student visa (X1visa) by submitting the form of Visa Application for Study in China (JW201 or JW202) and the school admission notice (fresh student) or no objection to returning China certificate (continuation study)".

"As per the latest visa application policy, from 0:00 on 24 August 2022, foreign nationals holding APEC business travel card holders and foreign students with valid study residence permits are permitted to enter China", the notice added.

