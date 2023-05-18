UrduPoint.com

China Launches World's First Trial Commercial 5G Inter-network Roaming Service

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

China launches world's first trial commercial 5G inter-network roaming service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :China announced to launch the world's first trial commercial 5G inter-network roaming service at the conference of World Telecommunication & Information Society Day (WTISD) 2023 held in Hefei, Anhui Province, China's newspapers reported on Thursday.

The first commercial 5G inter-network roaming will be put into trial use in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

5G inter-network roaming allows users to access to 5G services of other operators when outside the range of their operators' 5G network, China Daily reported.

In areas where 5G roaming services are provided, users can use terminals that support 5G roaming without changing their SIM card or phone number, and directly use the 5G roaming service without paying additional fees.

Related Topics

World China Hefei 5G

Recent Stories

Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for ..

Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for Grazia Magazine

37 minutes ago
 Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's ..

Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's rock pool

56 minutes ago
 PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd ..

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line ..

2 hours ago
 US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover

3 hours ago
 FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious fre ..

FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.