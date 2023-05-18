ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :China announced to launch the world's first trial commercial 5G inter-network roaming service at the conference of World Telecommunication & Information Society Day (WTISD) 2023 held in Hefei, Anhui Province, China's newspapers reported on Thursday.

The first commercial 5G inter-network roaming will be put into trial use in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

5G inter-network roaming allows users to access to 5G services of other operators when outside the range of their operators' 5G network, China Daily reported.

In areas where 5G roaming services are provided, users can use terminals that support 5G roaming without changing their SIM card or phone number, and directly use the 5G roaming service without paying additional fees.