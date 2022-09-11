UrduPoint.com

China Now Has Over 1.96 Mln 5G Base Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 03:00 PM

China now has over 1.96 mln 5G base stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The number of 5G base stations in use across China has exceeded 1.96 million, said the China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The high-quality industrial internet network covers over 300 cities in China, accelerating the transformation and upgrading of traditional Chinese enterprises, said Wang Peng, an official with the ministry.

The application penetration rate of the industrial internet in small and medium-sized enterprises has increased by nearly five percentage points in the past two years. And 83 percent of the enterprises said the production and operation efficiency has improved remarkably, noted a survey conducted by the Alliance of Industrial Internet, china.

org.cn reported .

Innovation in emerging industries such as "5G plus industrial internet" and edge computing has been vigorous, driving innovation in new industrial equipment, networks, and software, and improving the competitiveness of leading enterprises, said Wang.

The industrial internet identity analysis system plays a vital role in epidemic prevention and control, ensuring the smooth supply chain flow and the industrial operation monitoring process, Wang added.

Related Topics

Internet Technology China Alliance 5G Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

6 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

16 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.