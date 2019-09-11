UrduPoint.com
China Unveils Lists Of U.S. Products To Be Excluded From Additional Tariffs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :China on Wednesday unveiled the first set of lists of U.S. goods to be excluded from the first round of additional tariffs on U.S. products.

The exemption will become effective on Sept. 17, according to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

