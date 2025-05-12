India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik, said on Monday that India's hegemonic ambitions have been decisively challenged and its myth of military superiority dismantled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik, said on Monday that India's hegemonic ambitions have been decisively challenged and its myth of military superiority dismantled.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that India's belief in unilateral dominance has been broken. “The myth of India's conventional military supremacy and the Rafale deterrence has been exposed. The world saw those same Rafales falling,” he said.

He further added that India’s narrative of technological dominance was disproven when Pakistani drones and missiles penetrated deep into Indian Territory, putting Indian bluster to rest. He criticized New Delhi for resorting to baseless accusations rather than presenting evidence, saying that “attacks based on allegations instead of proof are unacceptable in any civilized discourse.

He said India eventually returned to the dialogue table after going full circle, while Pakistan had consistently called for peace and negotiations from the outset. Dialogue will now take place on equal and dignified terms, the minister added.

Answering a question, he said that there is no question of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, which must remain intact as a framework for peace.

The minister further noted that the ceasefire was initiated at India’s request, while Pakistan's restraint, unity, and leadership under pressure were commendable.

“We are proud, not arrogant,” he said, praising the nation’s civil and military unity, as well as the responsible role of the media.