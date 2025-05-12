- Home
- Pakistan
- India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordin ..
India’s Myth Of Supremacy Shattered: Federal Minister For Climate Change And Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 11:13 PM
Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik, said on Monday that India's hegemonic ambitions have been decisively challenged and its myth of military superiority dismantled
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik, said on Monday that India's hegemonic ambitions have been decisively challenged and its myth of military superiority dismantled.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that India's belief in unilateral dominance has been broken. “The myth of India's conventional military supremacy and the Rafale deterrence has been exposed. The world saw those same Rafales falling,” he said.
He further added that India’s narrative of technological dominance was disproven when Pakistani drones and missiles penetrated deep into Indian Territory, putting Indian bluster to rest. He criticized New Delhi for resorting to baseless accusations rather than presenting evidence, saying that “attacks based on allegations instead of proof are unacceptable in any civilized discourse.
”
He said India eventually returned to the dialogue table after going full circle, while Pakistan had consistently called for peace and negotiations from the outset. Dialogue will now take place on equal and dignified terms, the minister added.
Answering a question, he said that there is no question of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, which must remain intact as a framework for peace.
The minister further noted that the ceasefire was initiated at India’s request, while Pakistan's restraint, unity, and leadership under pressure were commendable.
“We are proud, not arrogant,” he said, praising the nation’s civil and military unity, as well as the responsible role of the media.
Recent Stories
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and E ..
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) stages Grand Solidarity Rally in ..
Pakistan to discuss core issue of Kashmir with India: Minister of State for Inte ..
IHC seeks report regarding formation of anti-narcotics council
Barrister Sultan directs AJK University to improve education quality
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visits fo ..
Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced
Court postpones hearing against PTI founder in terrorism case
Kamal inquires after injured civilians in Kotli hospital
432 schools, colleges operating in ICT under FDE: Farah Naz Akbar
Ministers Awais Leghari, Gorchani visit home of martyred soldier in Rajanpur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordin ..3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to discuss core issue of Kashmir with India: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry3 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding formation of anti-narcotics council3 minutes ago
-
DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society16 minutes ago
-
Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced10 minutes ago
-
Court postpones hearing against PTI founder in terrorism case10 minutes ago
-
Kamal inquires after injured civilians in Kotli hospital10 minutes ago
-
432 schools, colleges operating in ICT under FDE: Farah Naz Akbar10 minutes ago
-
Ministers Awais Leghari, Gorchani visit home of martyred soldier in Rajanpur10 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui calls Modi’s speech ‘humiliating admission of defeat’21 minutes ago
-
Noor Muqadam case: last chance for Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-U.S. trade volume reaches $7.3 bln: NA told21 minutes ago