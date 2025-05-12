- Home
- Education
- College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 candidates participat ..
College Of Physicians And Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 Exams Started, 2,726 Candidates Participating
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 11:26 PM
The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 examinations started on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 examinations started on Monday.
According to a college spokesperson 2,726 candidates participating in 11 different specialties.
Besides the Karachi headquarters, provincial centers include Hyderabad, Quetta, Lahore, Peshawar, Federal Center Islamabad, and regional centers in Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Bahawalpur, Abbottabad, and Larkana.
Part 2 practical examinations are being held in Karachi and Rawalpindi centers.
Recent Stories
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..
International Nurses Day observed
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat
DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in K ..
UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophob ..
Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke
Robotic hands catch storm of revolution
More Stories From Education
-
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 candidates participat ..1 minute ago
-
DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha1 minute ago
-
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools11 minutes ago
-
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) holds Tashakur Rally2 hours ago
-
CPSP holds part-I exams for 2,726 candidates in 11 different specialties2 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program4 hours ago
-
COMSTECH chief underscores $1.3 trillion Halal economy potential at training course in Uzbekistan4 hours ago
-
Controller BBISE visits FA, Fsc examination centers3 days ago
-
Step afoot to control copying during annual exam: Jamali3 days ago
-
Rawalpindi BISE exams scheduled for May 9 cancelled4 days ago
-
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exams postponed4 days ago
-
HITEC university becomes Pakistan’s first International Combat Robotics Champion4 days ago