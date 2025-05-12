College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 candidates participating

The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 examinations started on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 examinations started on Monday.

According to a college spokesperson 2,726 candidates participating in 11 different specialties.

Besides the Karachi headquarters, provincial centers include Hyderabad, Quetta, Lahore, Peshawar, Federal Center Islamabad, and regional centers in Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Bahawalpur, Abbottabad, and Larkana.

Part 2 practical examinations are being held in Karachi and Rawalpindi centers.