Minister Aurangzeb Khichi Visits Family Of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq In Kot Addu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 11:16 PM

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khan Khichi visited the family of Shaheed Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq, in Kot Addu, who embraced martyrdom during the recent Pak-India stand-off while serving in WANA

The minister visited the martyred soldier's home in a gesture of solidarity and respect and on the special directives from the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Federal Minister was accompanied by senior military officers, and Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu Munawar Abbas Bukhari.

During the visit to Chah Munday Wala, Mauza Lal Mir in Tehsil and District Kot Addu, the hometown of the martyred soldier, the delegation met with the bereaved family, including the parents and children of the Shaheed soldier.

They offered Fatiha and conveyed heartfelt condolences and prayers on behalf of the government.

Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi reaffirmed the state's unwavering commitment to the families of Shuhada, assuring them of full support in matters related to healthcare, education, and livelihood. He emphasized that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never be forgotten and that the government stands firmly beside their families.

The visit underlined the nation's collective gratitude and recognition of the ultimate sacrifice made by soldiers like Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in defending the motherland.

