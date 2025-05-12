Open Menu

Tax Office Seals 3 Wine Shops Lacking PoS System Integration

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 11:26 PM

Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration

During the ongoing action against PoS violations, Federal Board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office 1 (RTO-1) Karachi, on Monday sealed three wine shops and a furniture outlet as their invoices were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) During the ongoing action against PoS violations, Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office 1 (RTO-1) Karachi, on Monday sealed three wine shops and a furniture outlet as their invoices were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.

Regional Tax Office-1, according to a statement issued here, has carried out four different actions against PoS violations under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006.

The first three actions were carried out at Garden and Gizri areas where three different wine shops were sealed as invoices issued by them were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system while in the fourth action a famous furniture outlet in

Defence has been sealed as well on the same charges.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad appreciated his officers for conducting 4 different sealing on a single day, and stated that actions against PoS violations are taken in multiple business sectors as tax evaders are being continually tracked by RTO-1 teams.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra ..

Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine

12 seconds ago
 Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system i ..

Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration

45 seconds ago
 College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) ..

College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..

46 seconds ago
 International Nurses Day observed

International Nurses Day observed

48 seconds ago
 ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s S ..

ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat

49 seconds ago
 DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha

DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha

51 seconds ago
Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cot ..

Govt considering removal of sales tax on local cotton in upcoming budget: NA tol ..

9 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses improvement in quality of educat ..

Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools

10 minutes ago
 Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr ..

Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in K ..

10 minutes ago
 UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Spec ..

UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophob ..

10 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke

Rana Tanveer visits Sheikhupura and Muridke

10 minutes ago
 Robotic hands catch storm of revolution

Robotic hands catch storm of revolution

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business