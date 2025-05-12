Tax Office Seals 3 Wine Shops Lacking PoS System Integration
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 11:26 PM
During the ongoing action against PoS violations, Federal Board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office 1 (RTO-1) Karachi, on Monday sealed three wine shops and a furniture outlet as their invoices were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system
Regional Tax Office-1, according to a statement issued here, has carried out four different actions against PoS violations under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006.
The first three actions were carried out at Garden and Gizri areas where three different wine shops were sealed as invoices issued by them were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system while in the fourth action a famous furniture outlet in
Defence has been sealed as well on the same charges.
Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad appreciated his officers for conducting 4 different sealing on a single day, and stated that actions against PoS violations are taken in multiple business sectors as tax evaders are being continually tracked by RTO-1 teams.
