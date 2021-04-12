UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Association To Empower China-Pak Irrigation Cooperation

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:46 PM

Chinese association to empower China-Pak irrigation cooperation

An international cooperation office has recently been established to facilitate the communication between Chinese and Pakistani companies in irrigation technologies and products, said Dr Gong Shihong, Deputy-Director of Department of Irrigation and Drainage, China Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower Research (IWHR), and Director of Agricultural Water-saving Equipment Division of China Agricultural Water-saving and Rural Drinking Water Supply Technology Association (China Water-saving Association) on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :An international cooperation office has recently been established to facilitate the communication between Chinese and Pakistani companies in irrigation technologies and products, said Dr Gong Shihong, Deputy-Director of Department of Irrigation and Drainage, China Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower Research (IWHR), and Director of Agricultural Water-saving Equipment Division of China Agricultural Water-saving and Rural Drinking Water Supply Technology Association (China Water-saving Association) on Monday.

The International Office, a department devoted to international cooperation under China Water-saving Association, will serve as a bridge between Chinese and Pakistani irrigation enterprises by exploring the needs of Pakistani people and companies and communicating them to Chinese companies so that they can provide customised irrigation and drainage solutions for Pakistan.

Dr Gong told CEN that enhanced B2B communication between Pakistan and China in this regard can help raise Pakistani people's awareness of efficient irrigation and further popularise the "more crop per drop" initiative, an efficient irrigation campaign launched by the Pakistani government to grapple with the availability of water resources in agriculture and greeted with limited progress due to technological hurdles and lack of public awareness.

However, current Pak-China cooperation in irrigation has been confined to the national level, and interaction between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises has been scarce, commented Dr Gong.

To reverse this trend, the International Office will arrange for various activities and boost understanding between bilateral companies, which will familarise farmers and industry workers with China's advanced irrigation technologies and products and better help roll out the "more crop per drop" initiative.

The International Office of China Water-saving Association also seeks to promote Chinese irrigation technologies to Pakistan and other countries and introduce advanced technologies from other countries to China.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Water China Agriculture Progress From Government Industry

Recent Stories

ATC acquits Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza, 51 aides in police ..

11 minutes ago

PTCL Turning Around- Posts 7% Revenue Growth durin ..

17 minutes ago

NUST inks MoU with Ministry of Railways

22 minutes ago

UK lawmakers gather in special sessions to laud Pr ..

1 minute ago

Eighth season of NAS Sports Tournament opens on We ..

23 minutes ago

34 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Djibouti: ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.