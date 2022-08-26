Chinese CG Zhao Shiren meets IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Friday said that the Punjab police was ensuring foolproof measures for the security of all foreigners, especially Chinese citizens, experts and investors, who came here for business or private purposes in different districts of the province.

The IGP said, "We are taking all possible measures for the security of Chinese citizens' residences as well as working sites and offices".

He said that the experiences of friendly country China would be benefited to increase the efficiency of the police force.

Talking about the Special Protection Unit (SPU) responsible for the security of Chinese citizens, he said that the specially trained personnel of SPU were performing the security duties of Chinese citizens in all the districts of the province with full zeal.

The IGP added that full security measures in this regard were being further improved with effective supervision.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Chinese Consul General (CG), Lahore Zhao Shiren at the Central Police Office (CPO).

In the meeting, the security of Chinese citizens, experts and investors residing in Punjab was discussed.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren appreciated the performance of SPU and Punjab police for the protection of Chinese citizens.

He expressed his sympathy for the loss of life as well as property in the flood-hit areas in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan.

Chinese Deputy Consulate General, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir and other officers were also present.