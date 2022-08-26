UrduPoint.com

Chinese CG Zhao Shiren Meets IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Chinese CG Zhao Shiren meets IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Friday said that the Punjab police was ensuring foolproof measures for the security of all foreigners, especially Chinese citizens, experts and investors, who came here for business or private purposes in different districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Friday said that the Punjab police was ensuring foolproof measures for the security of all foreigners, especially Chinese citizens, experts and investors, who came here for business or private purposes in different districts of the province.

The IGP said, "We are taking all possible measures for the security of Chinese citizens' residences as well as working sites and offices".

He said that the experiences of friendly country China would be benefited to increase the efficiency of the police force.

Talking about the Special Protection Unit (SPU) responsible for the security of Chinese citizens, he said that the specially trained personnel of SPU were performing the security duties of Chinese citizens in all the districts of the province with full zeal.

The IGP added that full security measures in this regard were being further improved with effective supervision.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Chinese Consul General (CG), Lahore Zhao Shiren at the Central Police Office (CPO).

In the meeting, the security of Chinese citizens, experts and investors residing in Punjab was discussed.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren appreciated the performance of SPU and Punjab police for the protection of Chinese citizens.

He expressed his sympathy for the loss of life as well as property in the flood-hit areas in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan.

Chinese Deputy Consulate General, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business Punjab China Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur All

Recent Stories

Emergency Control Room set up to monitor flood sit ..

Emergency Control Room set up to monitor flood situation

1 minute ago
 Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccine ..

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for Covid-19 vaccine patent infringement

1 minute ago
 Federal Urdu University teachers, students donate ..

Federal Urdu University teachers, students donate for flood affectees

1 minute ago
 IAEA Chief Says Zaporizhzhia NPP's Inspection Requ ..

IAEA Chief Says Zaporizhzhia NPP's Inspection Requires Joint Work of Russia, Ukr ..

1 minute ago
 FBI, BigTech Under Fire After Zuckerberg Says Was ..

FBI, BigTech Under Fire After Zuckerberg Says Was Ordered to Hush Biden Laptop S ..

5 minutes ago
 Stocks wobble before Fed chair speech

Stocks wobble before Fed chair speech

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.