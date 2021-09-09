Chinese delegation, minister discuss sanitation projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of Country Garden Environmental Group of China met Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and discussed the modern ways of sanitation and solid waste management.

Mr. Huang, Mr. Pall, Miss Yuanaa and Chairman Pak Saudi Chambers of Commerce were included in the delegation whereas Vice Chairman WASA Sh Imtiaz and other officers were present on this occasion.

The minister while talking to the delegation said that the Punjab government will get benefit from the experience of international firms regarding solid waste management and technical support of foreign firms in connection with generating electricity from heap and garbage will be welcomed.

He said that the government was determined to take ahead the projects of making waste collection and dumping sites and cooperation of international organizations in this regard was a good omen.

He further stated that providing modern municipal services to the people of the province was the top priority of the government.