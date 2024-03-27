Chinese engineers' security improved in Faisalabad: SSP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti said on Wednesday that security of Chinese engineers working at various projects in Faisalabad district had been increased.

Presiding over a meeting at FIEDMC City here, he reviewed the security arrangements and expressed satisfaction. However, he directed the security officers to tighten security by ensure three-layer security including police security, private guard and armed security personnel for Chinese.

He also directed the police officers to keep the security at high alert during movement and traveling of Chinese from one site to another.

No negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated at any cost in this regard, he warned.

He said that foreigners were playing their roles for national development of Pakistan. Hence, their safety and security was the prime responsibility of the police department.

SP Madina Division Shah Meer, SHO FIEDMC police station and officers of special branch were also present in the meeting.