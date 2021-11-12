Chinese enterprise gifts COVID-19 testing kits to Pakistan

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese enterprise on Friday gifted a batch of 100,000 Covid-19 testing kits and sample releaser buffer to Pakistan to bolster its capacity in the ongoing fight agains the pandemic.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, Chairman of China-Pakistan Friendship Association, Ambassador Sha Zukang, Vice President of Chinese Peoples Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xikui, Secretary General of China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development, Wang Longshe, Deputy General Manager of the donor organization (Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Co., Ltd.), Wang Rui, senior officials and representatives of media organisations attended handing over ceremony held at the Pakistan Embassy.

Thanking Chinese enterprise for the generous gift, Ambassador Moin ul Haque paid rich tribute to Chinese people and government for supporting Pakistan in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He highlighted that Pakistan-China closer cooperation during the pandemic had added another glorious chapter to the proud history of bilateral relations Ambassador Haque said that the donation of testing kit indeed would be immensely helpful in supporting Pakistan's fight against COVID-19.

As Iron Brothers and the most reliable partners, Pakistan and China stood together amid the crisis and extended to each other utmost support and assistance.

He informed that Chinese vaccines have been a backbone of Pakistan's inoculation drive and so far, about 130 million doses have been delivered to Pakistan from China, adding, "Today's ceremony is yet another demonstration of this act of friendship and generosity." Ambassador Haque especially appreciated Ambassador Sha Zukang and CPAFFC for their continued support to Pakistan throughout the pandemic.

In his speech, Li Xikui said that as iron-brothers and all-weather strategic partners, Pakistan and China stood together in their fight against the pandemic and extended complete support to each other.

He said that CPAFFC would continue to meet Pakistan's critical needs in future as well.

In his remarks, Ambassador Sha Zukang said that anti-pandemic cooperation between Pakistan and China has been mutually beneficial for both countries.

He recalled that Pakistan had also extended utmost support to China at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak and provided everything it had in the stores including the strategic reserves.

Wang Rui, Deputy GM of Wuhan Easy Diagnosis Biomedicine, introduced their products which have performed well in China's fight against the pandemic.

He announced that they will not only donate the materials but also provide Pakistan with their technical support.

Nucleic acid tests with high sensitivity, specificity and rapid reaction time play an irreplaceable role in the prevention and control of the pandemic and clinical diagnosis of suspected patients.

Wang said, "In the battle against the pandemic in China, we have served more than 2,000 medical institutions in China with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Nucleic Acid Test Kits." "In addition, our products have been exported to more than 50 countries and regions. Today, we decided to donate our products to our iron brother." The ceremony was especially organised to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China which is being celebrated this year.

Ahmed Farooq, Minister/DCM of Pakistani embassy in China and other embassy staff and friendly people from both countries witnessed the event.

