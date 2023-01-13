UrduPoint.com

Chinese Envoy Makes Farewell Call On NA Speaker

Published January 13, 2023

Chinese envoy makes farewell call on NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday highly commended the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong for his significant contributions to strengthening Pakistan-China bilateral and parliamentary relations during a farewell courtesy call by him at the Parliament House.

The speaker said Pakistan highly valued the ironclad friendship with the People's Republic of China. The all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two states had gone from strength to strength due to the consistent, dedicated, and sincere efforts from both sides and the role of the emissary in these efforts was very significant, he added.

He also appreciated the Chinese envoy for his arduous work in promoting parliamentary cooperation between the two states as such interactions would help in learning from parliamentary experiences of each other and create mutual opportunities under the strategic partnership, particularly through China Pakistan Economic Corridor to work for the benefit of people on both sides of the border.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the speaker for his kind remarks and said Pakistan was his second home as he had a very fruitful experience and fond memories during his two-year stay in Pakistan.

He said the Pakistan-China relationship had a very bright future and he would wish to see further growth in them emphasizing that China would continue to support Pakistan in pursuit of its national development and objectives.

The two sides also discussed the prevailing international and regional situation, expansion of bilateral cooperation, particularly with respect to trade and commerce; and regular people-to-people exchange between Pakistan and China.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and at the end, the speaker wished the ambassador success and good luck in his future endeavors.

