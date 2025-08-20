Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Arrives On Three-day Official Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived here Wednesday on three-day official visit to Pakistan, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and participating in high-level diplomatic engagements.
He was warmly received at Noor Khan Airbase by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Mohammad Ishaq Dar. Senior officials from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as top diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad were also present to welcome the distinguished guest, a DPM's Office news release said.
In a vibrant cultural gesture, a group of children dressed in traditional Pakistani attire greeted Minister Wang with flowers, symbolizing the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.
During the visit, Minister Wang Yi will represent China in the 6th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, to be held in Islamabad. The dialogue serves as a key platform for both countries to review bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and global issues of mutual interest.
The strategic dialogue will be co-chaired by Wang Yi and Ishaq Dar, further reflecting the close coordination between the two countries.
