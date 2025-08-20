Open Menu

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Arrives On Three-day Official Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived here Wednesday on three-day official visit to Pakistan, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and participating in high-level diplomatic engagements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived here Wednesday on three-day official visit to Pakistan, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and participating in high-level diplomatic engagements.

He was warmly received at Noor Khan Airbase by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Mohammad Ishaq Dar. Senior officials from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as top diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad were also present to welcome the distinguished guest, a DPM's Office news release said.

In a vibrant cultural gesture, a group of children dressed in traditional Pakistani attire greeted Minister Wang with flowers, symbolizing the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

During the visit, Minister Wang Yi will represent China in the 6th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, to be held in Islamabad. The dialogue serves as a key platform for both countries to review bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and global issues of mutual interest.

The strategic dialogue will be co-chaired by Wang Yi and Ishaq Dar, further reflecting the close coordination between the two countries.

Recent Stories

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

8 minutes ago
 Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian D ..

Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass

3 minutes ago
 LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate ..

LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR

3 minutes ago
 ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover ..

ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..

3 minutes ago
 SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to ..

SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three- ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit

3 minutes ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..

1 hour ago
 SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac c ..

SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan rev ..

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business F ..

9 minutes ago
 DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library

DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library

9 minutes ago
 60 SIs promoted to inspector rank

60 SIs promoted to inspector rank

9 minutes ago
 NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker

NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan