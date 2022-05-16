Chinese health experts highlight COVID-19 vaccination urgency among elderly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Chinese health experts have reiterated the necessity and urgency for senior citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jabs, as local transmission routes of COVID-19 have yet to be completely blocked in some regions.

According to statistics, the elderly are a high-risk group for suffering severe symptoms, said Wang Guiqiang, an expert from the infectious disease department of Peking University First Hospital.

He pointed out that the antibody levels of the aged after receiving two doses of vaccine against COVID-19 are relatively lower than that of the young people, but antibodies will rapidly increase after the booster vaccination among the aged . "Receiving all three vaccine doses can effectively prevent severe cases and deaths among the elderly.

" Wang Huaqing, an expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the elderly, mostly with underlying medical conditions, are likely to see the deterioration of current symptoms and complications once infected, China news agency Ecns reported .

Statistics show that, among people aged 60 or above, the incidence of severe conditions in those who had not been vaccinated or received only one dose of vaccine was more than 20 times higher than in those who had received two or three doses of vaccine.

Experts also urged efforts to offer conveniences to the elderly in terms of vaccination and step up the vaccination process for those living in elderly care institutions or house-bound.